Dheeraj Dhoopar: Not just fans, my co-stars could not believe I was quitting Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar had earlier said that he is quitting Kundali Bhagya. However, recent reports suggested he has only taken a paternity break and would be back on the show soon. Refuting the reports, the actor on Tuesday confirmed to indianexpress.com that he has indeed left the show and will not look back.

“I understand that they do not want to believe that I am leaving the show. But trust me I am moving away with a happy heart. It’s not a break to welcome my baby as I can start working tomorrow if something exciting comes up. Five years is a long time and I felt it was time to move to newer things. I am just so glad everything worked out amicably with the makers. Balaji is home to me and Kundali Bhagya and Ekta Kapoor have given me everything. Karan Luthra will always be one of the most iconic characters ever on Indian television. Fans are upset but I am sure they will understand and support me in my future projects,” Dheeraj shared.

Well, it’s not just his fans but also co-stars who did not want to accept his departure from the show. Talking about their reaction, Dheeraj Dhoopar said, “When the first speculative article came, they did not think it was true. However, as the changes started showing in script and story-wise, they realised I was leaving. It was very emotional for all of us. I remember a few days back, we were filming a scene, and even before the shot could be completed, we all just hugged each other and started crying. It has been tough for sure.”

Given Kundali Bhagya and a character like Karan Luthra are something to die for, we wondered what made Dheeraj take the decision of quitting the show. The actor shared that he has been trying to get into films and also looking forward to newer avenues. “I felt this was the right time to move out and the makers understood me, and things just worked out seamlessly.”

Dheeraj is also confident that people will always remember his portrayal of Karan Luthra. Shakti Arora will enter the show but he will be playing a completely different character. Talking about the same, Dheeraj said, “I am so happy that the makers too felt Karan couldn’t be replaced. I have always said that Karan and I are very close to each other. I never felt I am working as it came naturally to me. Be it his style, interpersonal relationship or personality, it was a tailor-made character for me.”

On a final note, Dheeraj Dhoopar said that he is short of words to express his gratitude towards the team and the show. He added that nobody thought the show would go on to become such a big hit. “Today, Kundali Bhagya is a brand in itself. I am taking so much from the show, not just as an actor but also as a human being. It has given me everything that I could have asked for. The stardom, love, recognition and a wonderful team, I am taking back a lot,” he concluded.