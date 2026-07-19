‘I get physically uncomfortable’: Dheeraj Dhoopar labels Akanksha Chamola a ‘red flag’

During Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’s Judgement Day episode on Saturday, Arjun Kapoor appeared as a special guest and reassigned the tags that had previously been given to the contestants. As part of the task, Dheeraj Dhoopar labelled Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola a “red flag”, saying he felt “physically uncomfortable” around her.
Dheeraj Dhoopar accuses Akanksha Chamola of making him uncomfortable
On the latest Judgement Day episode, Dheeraj Dhoopar was first given a reality check about his gameplay before being asked to identify the contestant he believed was the show’s biggest “red flag”. Dheeraj chose Akanksha Chamola and said, “I get a little uncomfortable around her; it is due to her actions. The kind of person she is, the way she talks, and tends to take everything lightly, it’s not a bad thing. But I get physically uncomfortable. She tends to be touchy, which is why I keep her at an arm’s length.”
Akanksha was quick to reject Dheeraj’s claims, calling him a hypocrite. She said, “It is Dhoopar who comes and dances with me, and now he says I am making him uncomfortable. According to me, he is a hypocrite. He calls me his closest friend, and now he says I am a red flag who makes him uncomfortable.” She later turned to Dheeraj and said, “Please understand that on a platform like this, when you accuse a girl of making you feel physically uncomfortable, it is not right. It comes across as if I am touching you in the wrong way. You should be very clear. I don’t think I did anything untoward with you.” Clarifying his stance, Dheeraj added, “I didn’t mean that you are hitting on me or getting physical with me. Your choice of words, actions, posture and body language make me uncomfortable.”
Akanksha Chamola on being misunderstood
Following the confrontation between Dheeraj Dhoopar and Akanksha Chamola, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Arjun Kapoor chose to save Akanksha from eviction, saying she had been the most exposed contestant on the show and had sportingly owned up to her secrets. Reacting to this, Akanksha said, “This validation from you all makes me feel good. Since the last few months, I have been misunderstood across the entire country for being someone’s wife and behaving in a certain way, and now, if I am clearing certain doubts about how a woman can be. I am glad that you guys have appreciated me.”
So far on the show, Akanksha has confessed that she is bisexual and is also getting divorced from her husband Gaurav Khanna.
Akanksha Chamola later took Dheeraj Dhoopar’s remarks in stride, and the two cleared the misunderstanding. Akanksha told Dheeraj, “All I want to tell you is I get your point. I am very comfortable in my skin and don’t care who is watching me. I knew that you are shy. You should have said this rather than saying that I make you uncomfortable.”
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In response, Dheeraj said, “Whatever happened, you are the most green flag. I love you, and I used the wrong words. I am so sorry.”
Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More