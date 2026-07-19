‘I get physically uncomfortable’: Dheeraj Dhoopar labels Akanksha Chamola a ‘red flag’

During Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’s Judgement Day episode on Saturday, Arjun Kapoor appeared as a special guest and reassigned the tags that had previously been given to the contestants. As part of the task, Dheeraj Dhoopar labelled Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola a “red flag”, saying he felt “physically uncomfortable” around her.

On the latest Judgement Day episode, Dheeraj Dhoopar was first given a reality check about his gameplay before being asked to identify the contestant he believed was the show’s biggest “red flag”. Dheeraj chose Akanksha Chamola and said, “I get a little uncomfortable around her; it is due to her actions. The kind of person she is, the way she talks, and tends to take everything lightly, it’s not a bad thing. But I get physically uncomfortable. She tends to be touchy, which is why I keep her at an arm’s length.”

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor shakes up Lock Upp 2, Dheeraj Dhoopar calls Akanksha Choudhary ‘red flag’

Akanksha was quick to reject Dheeraj’s claims, calling him a hypocrite. She said, “It is Dhoopar who comes and dances with me, and now he says I am making him uncomfortable. According to me, he is a hypocrite. He calls me his closest friend, and now he says I am a red flag who makes him uncomfortable.” She later turned to Dheeraj and said, “Please understand that on a platform like this, when you accuse a girl of making you feel physically uncomfortable, it is not right. It comes across as if I am touching you in the wrong way. You should be very clear. I don’t think I did anything untoward with you.” Clarifying his stance, Dheeraj added, “I didn’t mean that you are hitting on me or getting physical with me. Your choice of words, actions, posture and body language make me uncomfortable.”

Akanksha Chamola on being misunderstood

Following the confrontation between Dheeraj Dhoopar and Akanksha Chamola, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Arjun Kapoor chose to save Akanksha from eviction, saying she had been the most exposed contestant on the show and had sportingly owned up to her secrets. Reacting to this, Akanksha said, “This validation from you all makes me feel good. Since the last few months, I have been misunderstood across the entire country for being someone’s wife and behaving in a certain way, and now, if I am clearing certain doubts about how a woman can be. I am glad that you guys have appreciated me.”

So far on the show, Akanksha has confessed that she is bisexual and is also getting divorced from her husband Gaurav Khanna.

Akanksha Chamola later took Dheeraj Dhoopar’s remarks in stride, and the two cleared the misunderstanding. Akanksha told Dheeraj, “All I want to tell you is I get your point. I am very comfortable in my skin and don’t care who is watching me. I knew that you are shy. You should have said this rather than saying that I make you uncomfortable.”

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In response, Dheeraj said, “Whatever happened, you are the most green flag. I love you, and I used the wrong words. I am so sorry.”

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.