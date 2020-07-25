Dheeraj Dhoopar joins Naagin 5 as shape shifting snake

Dheeraj Dhoopar is excited to be a part of Naagin 5. Dheeraj Dhoopar is excited to be a part of Naagin 5.

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, popular for his role as Karan Luthra in ZEE TV show Kundali Bhagya, has joined the cast of fantasy TV drama Naagin. Dheeraj will join the fifth season of the show as a shape-shifting snake and his character will most likely be a negative character.

Excited to be a part of one the most-watched Indian TV shows, Dheeraj told Mumbai Mirror, “Naagin has emerged as a big brand and I didn’t think twice before giving my nod. I am a fan of the hot Naagin ladies. My favourite part of the show is watching them dance.”

The 35-year-old actor also shared how his wife Vinny Arora is excited to see him as a shape-shifting snake in Naagin 5. Further, he revealed that shooting for the show will be a new experience since until now he has portrayed only “normal human characters”.

Currently, the fourth season of Naagin is on air and is nearing its finale. The show initially starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles. Anita Hassanadani and Rashami Desai joined it early this year.

Sharing details around Naagin 4 and Naagin 5, Ekta Kapoor had earlier said, “We have planned a fantastic end for Naagin 4. We will air around four episodes of the same. And then immediately we will get Naagin 5 rolling.”

A recent teaser poster of Naagin 5 led to speculations around Hina Khan playing the lead role in the show. However, the makers are yet to make the official announcement regarding the show’s cast.

