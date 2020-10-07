Dheeraj Dhoopar is back on Naagin 5

Dheeraj Dhoopar's entry will pave way to a lot of drama and suspense in the coming days. (Photo: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram)

The makers of Naagin 5 have planned a big surprise for its fans. As Sharad Malhotra recovers from coronavirus, Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped in to fill his place. His entry will pave way to a lot of drama and suspense in the coming days.

Dheeraj Dhoopar along with Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra played the lead roles when Naagin 5 launched. After a couple of episodes, their characters were killed, and Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal, respectively, were introduced as their reincarnated avatar.

Creative producer Mukta Dhond exclusively told indianexpress.com, “Dheeraj’s entry is going to leave the audience curious. The coming episode’s storyline will also leave them confused if Veer (Sharad’s character) has died, if he will ever come back and whether Dheeraj is the same cheel (Akesh). It’s going to be a thrilling time on Naagin 5 now.”

A source from the show added that after Sharad Malhotra informed the team about testing positive for Covid-19, the creatives immediately got down to work on a track that wouldn’t require him for some time. The safest bet seemed to get Dheeraj back, as it was more logical than getting a new face and he also has a connect with fans. While he has been shooting for Kundali Bhagya, both shows being under the Balaji camp, it was even easy to work on his schedule.

On October 2, Sharad Malhotra revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Asking his fans to pray for him, the actor in a statement shared, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers, and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger.”

