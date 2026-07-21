Dheeraj Dhoopar gets a strict warning after his family violates Lock Upp 2 rules

Lock Upp Season 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, has entered its fourth week. In Monday’s episode, contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar received a stern warning from Riteish after chits sent from his family were found inside the jail. The notes contained a roadmap to help him progress in the game.
Dheeraj Dhoopar’s family tries to cheat Lock Upp security
In the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Dheeraj Dhoopar was summoned to the jailer’s room, where Riteish Deshmukh informed him that his family had made two attempts to help him gain an unfair advantage over other contestants. Riteish told Dheeraj, “As you know, on this show, meeting anyone from outside is not allowed without permission. On humanitarian grounds, we allowed you to meet with your son. Let me tell you, during that time, there were attempts to smuggle chits into the jail. While you are not aware of this, we seized those evidence.”
Riteish further added, “I understand that it’s not your fault, and it is your family who is to be blamed. At that time, we decided to overlook it, but then, disguised as belongings, your family tried to send those chits again. Those chits told you how to win this game and how to outplay other contestants. Our security team and I intercepted this once again. Anything that comes inside the Lock Upp, we go through everything so that no one gets an unfair advantage. Since this has happened twice, I just wanted to warn you again that this will be the last time.”
Dheeraj Dhoopar reacts to his family’s actions
While Dheeraj Dhoopar apologised and assured this wouldn’t be repeated, he also sent a message to his family. Dheeraj said, “Guys, whoever is doing this, don’t do it again, please. I am playing my own game, and I don’t need any external help. I don’t need your support in this way. Do not do this again.” Riteish Deshmukh also added, “I am giving you this warning privately. Next time, we will have to take stricter action.” Dheeraj replied, “I don’t support this.”
This is not the first time that a family member has tried to help a contestant on a captive reality show. In 2022, during Bigg Boss 16, actress Sumbul Touqeer’s father had also tried to do something similar. He had requested the Bigg Boss team to connect his daughter over a call since he wasn’t keeping very well. During that conversation, he gave Sumbul outside information and tried to guide her in the game. The production team immediately cut the call, and later Bigg Boss also pulled up Sumbul for the same.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More