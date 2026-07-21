Dheeraj Dhoopar gets a strict warning after his family violates Lock Upp 2 rules

Lock Upp Season 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, has entered its fourth week. In Monday’s episode, contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar received a stern warning from Riteish after chits sent from his family were found inside the jail. The notes contained a roadmap to help him progress in the game.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s family tries to cheat Lock Upp security

In the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Dheeraj Dhoopar was summoned to the jailer’s room, where Riteish Deshmukh informed him that his family had made two attempts to help him gain an unfair advantage over other contestants. Riteish told Dheeraj, “As you know, on this show, meeting anyone from outside is not allowed without permission. On humanitarian grounds, we allowed you to meet with your son. Let me tell you, during that time, there were attempts to smuggle chits into the jail. While you are not aware of this, we seized those evidence.”