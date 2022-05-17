Dheeraj Dhoopar hosts baby shower for wife Vinny Arora, Shraddha Arya-Anjum Fakih join the celebration. See photos

Popular television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora are expecting their first child soon. On Monday, the couple hosted a baby shower party for their family and close friends. Joining the happy occasion were also Dheeraj’s Kundali Bhagya co-stars.

Organised at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, Dheeraj and Vinny opted for a white-themed baby shower. The two, dressed in matching white Indian outfits, also posed with a LED name plate with ‘baby Dhoopar’ written on it.

Adaa Khan, Ssudeep Sahir, Rashami Desai, Smriti Kalra sent their best wishes, while Ridhi Dogra seemed upset to miss the party. She wrote, “God better have an explanation to why I’m missing these milestones 😭 looveeeeellyyyy you looking. Be blessed ♥️🧿♥️🧿♥️🧿.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s co-star Shraddha Arya, who was seen by the couple’s side, also shared a series of photos from the party. She captioned the post, “Mommy Daddy To be… with Me who’s as happy & thrilled as can be. It’s DD’s Baby on the way!!! Wish You Both A world Full Of Happiness, Love and Luck!!!! Coming Soooonnn!!!!

Wishing them on their new adventure, Anjum Fakih also warned them of the sleepless nights ahead, as she wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the new parents to be @vinnyaroradhoopar & @dheerajdhoopar May you be blessed immensely and my best wishes and luck for the new adventure & sleepless nights he he ❤️❤️❤️ .”

Others attending the baby shower included Ruhi Chaturvedi, Abhishek Kapur, Manit Joura, Usha Bachani, Anisha Hinduja, Rishika Nag, Swati Kapoor, Naveen Saini, among others.

Married for six years, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora earlier this year announced their pregnancy. Sharing a romantic picture of the two kissing, they are seen holding a photo of her ultrasound report. “August 2022 ♥️ We’re expecting, a tiny miracle ,” they wrote.