Dheeraj Dhoopar pens emotional note as he bids adieu to Kundali Bhagya: ‘Earned tremendous love because of Karan Luthra’

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who has been a part of the popular television show Kundali Bhagya for five years, has announced that he is exiting the show. Dheeraj penned an emotional note on Instagram where he wrote that he was bowing out of the show “with a happy heart.” Dheeraj also thanked producer Ekta Kapoor in his post and wrote, “You’ve given me everything.”

His note read, “Good byes are never easy.. Karan Luthra was my baby & will always be. I’ve not only performed this character but lived every bit of him with immense joy & pride. I’ve earned every inch of my stardom & tremendous love only bcos of Kundali bhagya & Karan Luthra… And that shall never be forgotten! Taking a bow with a happy heart & completely filled with gratitude, today & forever ❤️ Big thanks to all the fans for making me feel like a king every day. EK @ektarkapoor you’ve given me everything, Balaji is home & will always be ❤️”

He concluded his note with, “So much love pouring in since this news is out, I feel overwhelmed.. I hope all the fans find the good in this goodbye, big love to each one!”

Dheeraj, along with actor Shraddha Arya, became household names because of the massive popularity of their ZEE TV show.

Earlier, Dheeraj told ETimes that he and the makers arrived at this decision mutually. “Moving on from the show was the demand of the script and the need of the hour. The makers and I mutually and amicably arrived at this conclusion. Coincidentally, the exit of the character and me getting other opportunities happened at the same time,” he said.

In May, Dheeraj and his wife hosted Vinny a baby shower as the couple is set to welcome their first baby. They announced their pregnancy earlier this year and shared that they will be welcoming baby Dhoopar in August.