‘I went to Kapil Sharma Show and …’: Dharmendra recounts experience in true Sholay style, Shatrughan Sinha posts too

Dharmendra took to his social media account to share his experience as he recently became a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy show had Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha as guests in the latest episode.

Aapka Dharam, as the actor’s Instagram handle read, shared an old photo of himself laughing and wrote in the style of his character, Veeru, from Sholay: “Gaaoon waalo ………….. Kapil ke show mein Chala gaya tha 🤗 peet mein bal pad gaye…..”

Shatrughan also wrote on Twitter, “Thank you all for your love & support for elder brother, dynamic, dashing, most loveable human being @aapkadharam & yours truly when we appeared together on #TKSS last Sunday. Along with the popular, all rounder, @KapilSharmaK9 & his wonderful team #TKSS. Especially, the most energetic live wire, great actor in the making @Krushna_KAS most adorable @bharti_lalli man with the almost perfect timing @Sudesh_Lahiri hit & fit @haanjichandan very hard working,talented,naughty in true sense @kikusharda charming,talented @Sumona24 attractive #RochelleRao & of course the elegant, vivacious @apshaha. It was great team #TKSS work with our desirable musicians, band & technicians.Truly a pleasure & memorable evening! Overwhelming!”

The episode that aired last weekend saw the ace actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha teasing and praising each other. The veteran actors were seen talking about their evergreen friendship, and also revealed what brought them close.

Kapil Sharma asked the two actors the secret behind their friendship and the two had a number of stories to share. Shatrughan called Dharmendra the ‘Ishq ka Badshah’ while Dharmendra called him his Birbal, “Yeh mujhe sab batata hai (he tells me everything).”

Shatrughan said, “Jitna kaam kiya, kitna naam kiya, kitna handsome, jitna chah logon mein rahi, apart from all that, usne ek kaam zabardast kiya — ishq kiya. (Apart from all the respect and love he has earned, there’s one thing he’s done even better: love.) He has always remained a one-woman man, at a time.”

Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha on The Kapil Sharma show (Photo: Sony Liv) Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha on The Kapil Sharma show (Photo: Sony Liv)

The Kapil Sharma show returned with a new season, which saw the team of Bhuj: The Pride Of India attending, while the second episode saw Akshay Kumar and the BellBottom cast. Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be part of The Kapil Sharma Show’s next episode.

Not only fans but the biggies of Bollywood are also a fan of Kapil’s hit show. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. While Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda made a comeback on the show, comedians Sudesh Lehri and Gaurav Gera are the new entrants.