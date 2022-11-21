scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Dharmendra remembers Dilip Kumar on Indian Idol 13 stage: ‘He was my school’

During his recent appearance on Indian Idol 13, Dharmendra spoke about his love for Dilip Kumar. On the other hand, Govinda shared how he would wait for hours outside Dharmendra's house to catch a glimpse of the actor.

dharmendra, govinda, dilip kumarDharmendra, Govinda and his wife Sunita were guests on Indian Idol 13 on Sunday.

On Sunday, Indian Idol 13 aired the Bollywood heroes special episode with Govinda and Dharmendra as guests. As contestants performed their hit songs, fans were also treated to some interesting anecdotes shared by the superstars. While Govinda called Dharmendra his inspiration, the latter heaped praise on late actor Dilip Kumar, even calling him his school.

Host Aditya Narayan asked Govinda about the first Dharmendra film he watched in a cinema hall. The Hero No 1 star went down memory lane recalling his love for the veteran actor. “Main aisa deewana hu inka. Maine ghanto inke ghar ke bahar wait kiya ke Dharam ji nazar aajaye (I am a huge fan of his. I have waited hours outside his house to catch a glimpse of him),” he shared, as Dharmendra looked amused at this revelation. Chi Chi further shared that he has watched all Dharmendra films several times. Calling Dharmendra ‘haseen’ (beautiful), Govinda added that there were times he wouldn’t even look at the heroines on screen when the veteran actor was there.

Aditya reminded Dharmendra how he had once spoken about being inspired by Dilip Kumar. Getting emotional, the actor said that he has so much love and respect for the late actor, that he cannot bring himself to talk now that he’s gone. “Maine unse, Raaj saab, Devanad saab… Tab school nahi hota tha, toh inse hi sikha hai (There was no school that time, so whatever I have learnt is from Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand).”

Dharmendra then went on to mouth a couple of popular dialogues of Dilip Kumar. With him adding life to the words, everyone looked at him in amazement.

Govinda said that anyone who has managed to copy Dharmendra or Dilip Kumar has himself became a star. While he refused to copy Dharmendra on stage, to everyone’s delight, he performed on “Yamla Pagla Deewana” as a tribute.

Earlier, during his appearance on Superstar Singer, Dharmendra had shared, “When I went to the tenth grade, I saw Dilip Kumar ji’s film Shaheed and I immediately fell in love with him and his acting skills. I felt like he was my brother. I was elated by the audience’s love for him and yearned for it myself. Hence, I became an actor to win the audience’s love and I am getting the love to which I am truly grateful.”

Indian Idol 13 airs on Sony TV.

