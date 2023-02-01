Dharmendra, Mumtaz arrive hand in hand on Indian Idol set: ‘Ye industry ki jaan hai’

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Mumtaz made a rare appearance together as they arrived hand-in-hand to shoot for an episode of Indian Idol 13. The actors were clicked backstage of the show’s set when they had wonderful things to say about each other.

The iconic duo have worked together in several classics including the 1973 film Jheel Ke Uss Paar along with others like Loafer and Aadmi Aur Insaan. As they walked from their vanity vans to the set, Mumtaz said about Dharmendra, “He is my friend. Mein hamesha unse beech mein milti thi. Yahan shooting pe pehli baar aaye hain (I have met him a couple of times but we have come for shooting for the first time).”

Dharmendra said, “Yeh (Mumtaz) industry ki jaan hai (She is the life of the industry).” It made Mumtaz smile and ask, “What about you?” He continued, “Set pe aati thi gehma gehmi shuru ho jaati thi (There used to be hustle and bustle on the set when she used to enter).”

Check out their video –

The special episode will come on air on the weekend as contestants try to impress the seasoned actors with their singing skills. While it has been a while that Mumtaz has come on screen, Dharmendra will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks Karan’s return to direction of full length feature films after seven years with 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil being the last one.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film was earlier slated to release on February 10 this year, but was postponed to April release. According to a report in Etimes, the film was postponed because one song’s shoot was still incomplete.

The song, which was supposed to be shot in the Alps, Switzerland, has now been shifted to Kashmir, reason being that Alia didn’t want to leave her two-month-old daughter Raha for a long time. Karan was happy to make the adjustment, as he considers Alia like his own daughter.