Dharmendra gets emotional on India’s Best Dancer 2, Malaika Arora can’t hold back her tears. Watch video

Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2 will see veteran actors Dharmendra and Asha Parekh as special guests this weekend. In a promo of the episode released by the channel, Dharmendra can be seen getting emotional after watching a performance.

Raktim and Aryan performed on “Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha” which was once filmed on Dharmendra for the 1962 film Anpadh. It seems like the performance took Dharmendra down memory lane.

The performance had Malaika Arora getting emotional as well as she could not hold her tears back. Geeta Kapur seemed to be pacifying Malaika.

After the performance, Dharmendra shared a couplet where he spoke about the value of hard work in life and no matter how much one has succeeded in life, the struggle never really ends. This drew applause from the rest of the judges and the audience as well.

India’s Best Dancer Season 2 airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.