Dhanashree Verma says she is going to stay with her parents for a month, Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates. Watch video

Dhanashree Verma, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, shared a fun video on her Instagram account. The couple recreated the song Teri Isi Ada from the film Deewana, and the reel left their fans in splits. This video comes days after they had rubbished rumours of divorce.

In the video, Dhanashree lip-syncs to the dialogue, “Suno, main ek mahine ke liye Maayka ja rahi hoon (I’m visiting my parents for my month)”. Yuzvendra celebrates, pulls her cheeks and dances, while she stares in confusion.

Dhanashree captioned the video, “Wait for it….” She then added the hashtag #Findjoyinlittlethings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Just a while ago, there was much speculation about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra calling it quits, after Dhanashree removed the name Chahal from her Instagram handle. In separate posts, the couple announced that they were not going to split up.

On Monday, Dhanashree penned a lengthy message on Instagram, addressing the separation rumours as well as her ACL surgery. “I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately (About the ACL surgery). This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least…I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me,” she wrote. Yuzvendra responded to the post saying, “My woman…”

Dhanashree had earlier shared an Instagram story that read, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.” Yuzvendra had also shared the same message on his Instagram account.