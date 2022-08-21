Dhanashree Verma says she will not let ‘an injury or any baseless rumours affect her’, husband Yuzvendra Chahal shows support

Content creator and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma was recently in the news after she dropped ‘Chahal’ from her name on Instagram. Rumours started doing the rounds that she and Yuzvendra are heading towards divorce. While the couple slammed the rumours, Dhanashree on Sunday decided to post a long note to share some ‘real life updates’.
The YouTuber shared a few sun-kissed selfies and wrote, “Good morning guys, Here are some REAL life updates. It’s a late morning coz’ I actually overslept; thanks to you guys 😂 Needed all that sleep to recover. It’s funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament.”
She added, “I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends. As recommended by the doctors, I will be undergoing my surgery if I wish to dance again in life.”
Dhanashree Verma also addressed her and Yuzvendra Chahal’s separation rumours as she wrote, “I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately. This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least. All I want to say is that I had so much fear of how I would carry my life on from this injury forward. It was a question of several months of rest, recovery and physiotherapy even post surgery. After living in fear for so many days, today I woke up with ZERO FEAR. I felt invincible as with the knowing that I can turn any adversity into my power. I can re-claim my power back from any situation.”
She added, “I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me. Infact, this has lifted my confidence more and made me feel even more fearless. I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life. I now feel wiser after this experience. I now know that people will talk and that’s okay, as long as you are a living, breathing emobodiment of your truth. Thanks for turning my weakness into my strength and helping me strengthen my integrity further.”
She concluded the note with, “Let’s spread joy and happiness and ignore everything else. ❤️ – DVC.”
In the comments section of the post, Dhanashree Verma’s husband Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, “My woman 💪❤️🧿.”
Addressing her divorce rumours, Dhanashree earlier shared an Instagram story that read, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.” Yuzvendra had also shared the same message on his Instagram account.
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married on December 22, 2020.
