Friday, July 23, 2021
Dhanashree Verma pens a heartfelt note for Yuzvendra Chahal on his birthday

Dhanashree Verma praised husband Yuzvendra Chahal for his humility and 'big heart'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 23, 2021 6:28:40 pm
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra ChahalDhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December last year. (Photo: Dhanashree/Instagram)

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Friday took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her husband Yuzendra Chahal, who is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Wishing the cricketer on his birthday, Dhanashree said what he does for the country is ‘unbeatable’.

Sharing photos of herself and Yuzendra, Dhanashree wrote, “When you talk about being humble, being kind, helpful, being polite, selfless and to carry those qualities along with some serious skills then that’s Mr Yuzvendra Chahal ❤️ You have no airs about your status and that’s not easy to achieve at this level.What you do for the people and for the country is unbeatable.”

“You have a big heart. I have grown and learnt a lot from you… I’m always extremely proud of you @yuzi_chahal23. Happy birthday ❤️,” she further wrote.

 

WATCH |When two hilarious, energetic people come together: Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal share their wedding film

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzendra Chahal struck a friendship after the latter reached out to the choreographer for dance lessons. During the lockdown last year, the couple grew close to each other. In August, they had a roka ceremony, followed by a big fat Indian wedding in December 2020.

 

 

Dhanashree Verma is often seen accompanying her partner during his cricket tournaments and cheering for him. Yuzvendra Chahal, on his part, has polished his dance skills to impress his lady love, and they often post their dancing videos on social media.

