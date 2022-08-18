Dhanashree Verma drops Chahal from her name on social media, Yuzvendra Chahal issues clarification after rumours of divorce

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Thursday dropped ‘Chahal’ from her name on social media. As she dropped the last name from her Instagram account, many speculated problems in her married life with her husband and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. However, the cricketer has asked people to not believe the rumours about their relationship.

On Wednesday, Dhanashree posted a photo of herself and captioned it, “A princess will always turn her pain into power💥.” She also removed ‘Chahal’ from her name on the photo-sharing platform. The cryptic post of the dancer and content creator left many wondering if she is headed for a divorce with Yuzvendra.

Earlier today, Yuzvendra too had posted a story on Instagram that read, “New Life Loading.” However, on Thursday, after rumours about his divorce made the rounds on the internet, he issued a clarification that read, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Light and love to everyone.”

Yuzvendra Chahal posted on Instagram on Thursday. Yuzvendra Chahal posted on Instagram on Thursday.

This is how Dhanashree Verma’s Instagram bio looks. This is how Dhanashree Verma’s Instagram bio looks.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzendra Chahal struck a friendship after the latter reached out to the choreographer for dance lessons. During the lockdown last year, the couple grew close to each other. In August, they had a roka ceremony, followed by a big fat Indian wedding in December 2020.