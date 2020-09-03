Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal attempt Kokilaben rap, watch video

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal also showcased their acting prowess in the Kokilaben rap video.

The “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” fever has gripped the entire nation, so much so that fans are releasing their dubs of the viral Kokilaben rap song. The latest to join the bandwagon are YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Verma on Thursday posted a video on her Instagram account where she and Chahal are lip-syncing to musician Yashraj Mukhate’s Kokilaben rap song. The couple also showcased their acting prowess in the video.

The YouTuber shared the video with the caption, “Now it’s our turn ❤️😂 @yuzi_chahal23. Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha. Love how we can sync together. Thank you @kishh.t for creating this amazing edit. @yashrajmukhate yeh lo humara version on your creativity.”

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal had their roka ceremony last month.

Read: Rupal Patel on Yashraj Mukhate’s viral Kokila video: Never imagined my dialogue could be turned into rap

Yashraj Mukhate’s Kokilaben rap song made him a social media sensation. The musician used dialogues from the serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya and added beats to it, creating an amusing composition. Mukhate on Wednesday released a new video titled “Zakurrrr” that features sequences from comedian Zakir Khan’s stand-up routine.

