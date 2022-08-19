Dhanashree quashes divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Don’t believe in rumours about our relationship’

When YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, who is married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, dropped Chahal from her name on Instagram, rumours started doing the rounds that the couple might be breaking up. Chahal’s Instagram story that read ‘New life loading’ added fuel to the fire but Dhanashree’s latest Instagram story quashed the rumours.

Dhanashree shared an Instagram story that read, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.” Yuzvendra also shared the same message on Instagram.

On Thursday, Dhanashree had shared a few photos on Instagram with the caption, “A princess will always turn her pain into power💥,” which also led her followers into thinking that all was not well with her relationship. Although it was only a week ago that she had uploaded a photo with her husband.

On Chahal’s birthday in July, Dhanashree shared a post on social media calling herself his ‘biggest fan’. She wrote, “Life is just a journey but yet so beautiful in many ways. You’re a good man and may god always be kind. 💫 Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal23 Ps. I’m your biggest fan.”

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in December 2020. The couple has since been appearing on each other’s social media frequently. Dhanashree often shares vlogs on her YouTube channel featuring her cricketer husband.

Dhanashree is known for sharing her dance videos on YouTube and Instagram and has built a strong social media presence.