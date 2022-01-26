Devoleena Bhattacharjee will not be attending Bigg Boss 15 finale: ‘Will be operated on Friday’

Actor Devoleena Bhattarcharjee was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 earlier this week. On Tuesday evening, Devoleena went live on Instagram to interact with fans. During the live, she opened up about her health. Devoleena was injured during a task in which she stood on a pole for 19 hours. The actor said that the task has taken a toll on her health. “Thoda gadbad hogaya hai,” Devoleena said in the video.

Referring to the task, Devoleena expressed, “19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya…That fall…injury zyada ho gaya hai. I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday.” The actor, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, added, “I will fight this but am tensed about it. It’s just that I need your prayers.” She informed fans that she will undergo a nerve decompression surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

When fans asked Devoleena Bhattarcharjee that who will emerge as the winner of the show, the actor took Pratik Sehajpal’s name and said that since the beginning of the show, she saw him as the winner. “For me, there’s only one winner that is Pratik. He is a good friend and will remain so,” she said.

Talking about her journey on the show, Devoleena said, “My journey was better in Bigg Boss 15 than season 13 or 14. It feels complete now. I was unsure before going. I am glad the makers convinced me. Lots of things happened in BB 15 that I did not imagine. But I enjoyed every bit. I stayed the way I am in my real life.”

Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal will compete for Bigg Boss 15’s winner’s trophy. The finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show will air on January 29 and January 30 from 8 pm onwards on Colors TV. The audience can also stream the show live on Voot.