Devoleena Bhattacharjee wedding photos: The actor makes for a gorgeous bride as she marries a mystery man

Popular television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot today afternoon. On Tuesday evening, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor gave a glimpse of her haldi ceremony, which was attended by only close friends. Today morning, she shared photos of her dressed as a bride sitting in a car while on the way to get married. Confirming her wedding to indianexpress.com, the actor replied via a text, “Thanks. Details soon.”

The actor has also posted an Instagram story of her mehendi-adorned hand holding a mystery man’s hand, with both wearing wedding bands. She is also seen sporting a mangalsutra, sindoor and the red-white shanka pola. Devoleena’s makeup artist also posted a picture with the words ‘bride’ on it, while a few actor friends like Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit got clicked with her outside the civil court.

Given the actor had joked about getting engaged to good friend Vishal Singh sometime back, fans were left puzzled about the wedding. Not quite convinced, they questioned the actor if she had indeed gotten married. They posted comments like “Sach mein shaadi huyi?”, “Who is the guy?” and “Aap firse mazaak kar rahe hai” on her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavini Purohit Dave (@purohitbhavini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmi Singh (@rashmisingh_09)

Checkout all photos shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee from her wedding:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared photos of her bridal avatar. (Photo: Devoleena/Instagram) Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared photos of her bridal avatar. (Photo: Devoleena/Instagram)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has supposedly tied the knot. (Photo: Devoleena/Instagram) Devoleena Bhattacharjee has supposedly tied the knot. (Photo: Devoleena/Instagram)

A glimpse of Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s haldi ceremony. (Photo: Devoleena/Instagram) A glimpse of Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s haldi ceremony. (Photo: Devoleena/Instagram)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where she entered as a wildcard contestant. After getting injured in a task, the actor had to exit the show and even underwent surgery. Earlier this year, she also announced her film debut with the Lakshmi Iyer directorial titled First Second Chance. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha. Ahead of the release of the film’s teaser, the director took to social media to laud Devoleena‘s performance. Stating that it was a challenge to cast someone who could match up to Renuka’s “magic and aura”, Lakshmi mentioned that she was glad Devoleena came on board.

“Casting for Vaidehi was a challenge someone to match beautiful @renukash710 maam’s magic and aura. I am so glad @devoleena I found you and you came on board for this beautiful character the grace the poise the beauty of my Vaidehi you bring it all alive in every frame,” the filmmaker had written on Instagram.