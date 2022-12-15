scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

New bride Devoleena Bhattacharjee dances with husband Shanwaz Shaikh, beats him during post-wedding rituals. Watch

After their low-key wedding, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband Shanwaz Shaikh were seen having a fun time with their friends.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with Shanwaz Shaikh on December 14. (Photo: Bhavini Purohit?Instagram)
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised the world by announcing her marriage on Wednesday. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya star tied the knot with Shanwaz Shaikh, a gym trainer by profession. The couple has been friends for more than seven years and have been in a relationship for the past three years. Shanwaz has been by her side throughout her health issues and helped her get back to her feet after her back surgery earlier this year.

The wedding was a close-knit affair with Devoleena’s mother and close friends in attendance. Actors like Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit were also an integral part of the celebration. After the court marriage, the friends got together to celebrate Devoleena-Shanwaz’s union. The couple danced together and also indulged in a photo shoot.  Devoleena picked up a grey sequined saree for the do, while her groom wore a tan-coloured suit. Her mother and pet dog were also seen getting clicked with the bride.

In videos, shared by their friends, the newlyweds were seen playing some fun games together. In a video, also doing rounds in the media, the new bride is seen holding on to her husband as she wept in joy.

Checkout all photos and videos of Devoleena-Shanwaz’s post-wedding events:

 

After announcing her wedding, the Bigg Boss 13 star also penned a heartfelt note for her husband. She wrote, “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️🤗🧿 Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. 🥰🤗🙏🏻 THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. 😍❤️.”

Devoleena, who shot to fame as Gopi Bahu in the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where she entered as a wild card contestant. Earlier this year, she announced her film debut with the Lakshmi Iyer directorial, First Second Chance. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha.

Ananya Panday- Chunky Pandey- Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur attend FIFA semi-finals in Qatar with family
