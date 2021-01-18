Devoleena Bhattacharjee to take Eijaz Khan’s place on Bigg Boss 14

Owing to a prior shoot commitment, Eijaz Khan has moved out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee will now take his place for the remaining season.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that although there were rumours that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was entering as Vikas Gupta’s proxy, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor has actually been invited to replace Eijaz Khan. Devoleena entered the house on Sunday and the episode will air tonight. She will however be isolated from other contestants for a few more days till her quarantine period gets over.

“Eijaz was summoned in the activity area and his journey of more than 100 days in the house was showcased as a special video. The housemates witnessed the same through the television screen in the living area. When his exit was announced, they were shocked and in tears. Eijaz too had a hard time bidding goodbye to the show, which he had pledged to win,” added the source.

Eijaz Khan reportedly will be part of an upcoming big budget show. Since Bigg Boss 14 was set to culminate mid-January, he had given his following dates for the project. However, as the show got extended, his schedule was left haywire. While his team tried hard to fix it, with no other way around, he had to bow out of the show. Given his strong game and fan following the makers decided to bring in Devoleena Bhattacharjee who could continue his journey on the reality show. Though there is no clarity whether Eijaz will make a comeback or will Devoleena continue till the end.

Interestingly, when Devoleena Bhattacharjee had faced a major back injury last season, she too had got a proxy in Vikas Gupta. However, given her health issues, she had to quit the show mid-season. This could be the actor’s way to redeem what she couldn’t achieve last time. Devoleena had been an ardent watcher of the show, and regularly posts her opinion about this season on her social media pages.

Currently, the Bigg Boss 14 house hosts Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat as contestants.