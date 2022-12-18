scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares video of court marriage, thanks husband Shanwaz Shaikh for being there always

Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her boyfriend and fitness trainer Shanwaz Shaikh in a simple court wedding.

Devoleena BhattacharjeeDevoleena Bhattacharjee shared a video from her wedding (Photo: Instagram/Devoleena Bhattacharjee)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently got married to her fitness trainer and boyfriend Shanwaz Shaikh. The actor on Sunday gave a glimpse of her D-day by sharing a beautiful video on Instagram. In the video, Devoleeena and Shanwaz are seen registering their marriage and exchanging rings, garlands.

Shanwaz is also seen carrying Devoleena in his arms while the latter was beaming with love. Devoleena captioned the video, “Just ❤️. Thank you shonu for being there always when nobody even bothered to ask if i am doing well or no. Thank you for making me feel the way i always wanted to be. Thank you for being protected & caring & loving. And most importantly Respecting me & accepting me with my flaws. ❤️ Bohot kuch kehna cahti hun. But filhaal itna hi THANK YOU SO MUCH SHONU FOR EVERYTHING.”

Netizens dropped nasty comments on her recent wedding pictures and videos and trolled Devoleena Bhattacharjee for marrying a Muslim man. The actor took to her Twitter handle and gave a befitting reply to a troll.

Also read |From Akshay Kumar promoting pan masala brand to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, here are Bollywood’s biggest controversies of 2022

In a now deleted tweet, an internet user asked Devoleena if her kids would be Hindu or Muslim and the actor replied, “Whether my babies will be Hindu or Muslims aap kaun (who are you)? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha, mera dharm, mere rules. Aap kaun.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago

She added, “Woh mere aur mere pati par chor dijiye. Hum dekh lenge. Aur dusro k dharam pe google search karne k wajai apne dharam par focus kijiye aur acche insaan baniye. Itna toh mujhe yakeen hai aap jaiso se gyaan lene ki mujhe katai zaroorat nahi hai.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 05:57:40 pm
Next Story

With internal SC quota move, Karnataka BJP looks at an ace for 2023 polls

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close