Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares video of court marriage, thanks husband Shanwaz Shaikh for being there always

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently got married to her fitness trainer and boyfriend Shanwaz Shaikh. The actor on Sunday gave a glimpse of her D-day by sharing a beautiful video on Instagram. In the video, Devoleeena and Shanwaz are seen registering their marriage and exchanging rings, garlands.

Shanwaz is also seen carrying Devoleena in his arms while the latter was beaming with love. Devoleena captioned the video, “Just ❤️. Thank you shonu for being there always when nobody even bothered to ask if i am doing well or no. Thank you for making me feel the way i always wanted to be. Thank you for being protected & caring & loving. And most importantly Respecting me & accepting me with my flaws. ❤️ Bohot kuch kehna cahti hun. But filhaal itna hi THANK YOU SO MUCH SHONU FOR EVERYTHING.”

Netizens dropped nasty comments on her recent wedding pictures and videos and trolled Devoleena Bhattacharjee for marrying a Muslim man. The actor took to her Twitter handle and gave a befitting reply to a troll.

In a now deleted tweet, an internet user asked Devoleena if her kids would be Hindu or Muslim and the actor replied, “Whether my babies will be Hindu or Muslims aap kaun (who are you)? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha, mera dharm, mere rules. Aap kaun.”

She added, “Woh mere aur mere pati par chor dijiye. Hum dekh lenge. Aur dusro k dharam pe google search karne k wajai apne dharam par focus kijiye aur acche insaan baniye. Itna toh mujhe yakeen hai aap jaiso se gyaan lene ki mujhe katai zaroorat nahi hai.”