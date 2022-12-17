scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares new video from wedding festivities, fans call her ‘golden bride’. Watch

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to Shanwaz Shaikh recently. She has been sharing videos and photos from her wedding festivities on social media.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee looked gorgeous as she got ready for her wedding festivities.

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to be enjoying marital bliss. The actor took her fans by surprise recently as she got married to Shanwaz Shaikh, a gym trainer. While many don’t know who Shanwaz is, Devoleena has been friends with him for the past seven years. They started dating each other three years ago.

On Saturday, Devoleena, who has been sharing several photos and videos from her wedding festivities, posted a video of herself as she got ready for a post-wedding ceremony. In the video, Devoleena is seen sitting in front of the mirror while her makeup artist helps her in getting ready.

Also read |New bride Devoleena Bhattacharjee dances with husband Shanwaz Shaikh, beats him in post-wedding rituals. Watch

Devoleena opted for a traditional Bengali look as she got ready for a particular ritual. She wore a white silk saree and completed her look with gold jewellery. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya star also wore a ‘mangalsutra’.

 

As Devoleena shared the video, her close friend Vishal Singh dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comments section. Her fans congratulated her for her ‘new life’ and also complimented her on her ‘beautiful’ look. One of them commented, “Gorgeous Devoleena ❤️”. Another added, “Wow So Beautiful Smile Devo…❤️❤️.” An Instagram user wrote, “Golden bride. So beautiful. Congratulation ❤️.”

Also read |Devoleena Bhattacharjee wedding photos: The actor makes for a gorgeous bride as she marries Shanwaz Shaikh

Devoleena opted for a court marriage after which the couple hosted a small party. The wedding was a close-knit affair with Devoleena’s mother and close friends in attendance. Actors Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit were also a part of the celebration.

On the work front, the actor announced her film debut earlier this year. She will be starring in the Lakshmi Iyer directorial, First Second Chance. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 11:20:16 am
