Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Saathiya 2 was planned long before the Kokilaben video went viral

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is set to launch its next season. While newcomers Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain will play the new leads, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim and Rupal Patel will reprise their roles from the first season. The show launched on Star Plus in 2010 and had a successful run of seven years.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about getting back on TV as Gopi, whether the Kokilaben video led to the new season and what can one expect from Saathiya 2.

Excerpts from the conversation.

How does it feel to don the avatar of Gopi once again?

It’s nostalgic and honestly a very big opportunity for me. Not many artists get to reprise their iconic characters. When they had asked me if I was interested, I was honestly very excited. I wouldn’t have liked anyone else to play Gopi. It’s homecoming for me, as there is a certain comfort level with the team. Also, Saathiya is a brand and to bring it back to the audience is very thrilling.

It’s been three years since the show went off air. What do you think makes it still so popular among masses?

It was one-of-a-kind family drama, where the storyline focused on each and every character. I think that was the USP of the show. The saas-bahu relationship that was projected really touched the audience. Saathiya was a very relatable show and that definitely added to its popularity, as people connected to its characters.

In the promo we see Gopi introducing a new character Gehna. With Saathiya 2 featuring her as the new lead, how much will we see you in the show?

(Laughs) Don’t worry, Gopi is there. You won’t miss her at all. I think every time a new character has been introduced, Gopi or Kokila has introduced them. Saathiya 2 is also a new show, with a different storyline and characters. However, the show would be incomplete without the Modi family. I cannot reveal much about the show, but trust me, it’s going to be a lot more fun.

Recently the Kokilaben video by Yashraj Mukhate created quite the buzz. Is that what prompted a second season?

Not at all, we planned it long before that video. I think we were in discussion from last year. I had even signed my contract before the video went viral. However, I cannot deny that that the video has created quite a buzz. Even during the lockdown, people made spoofs and TikTok videos on its dialogues. We were surprised when Yashraj released the video as we were also about to shoot the promo then. I think one needs that positive push, and the video going viral gave me a sign that the new season will do superbly.

What can we expect from Saathiya 2?

A lot of drama. As seen in the promo, Gopi has had a major financial shift, and has become very rich now (laughs). It’s a new journey altogether and I am sure all Saathiya fans would enjoy the show.

Last year your journey in Bigg Boss remained incomplete after you injured yourself. Now that Season 14 is set to launch, do you feel you should have participated this year?

No, then I would have had to pick either Bigg Boss or Saathiya 2. That would have been terrible. I am thankful that I did the show last year, as it became the most successful season. Whatever happened was destined and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. And I think I was meant to do Saathiya 2 this year. So it wasn’t a bad deal at all.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is set to launch in October, replacing Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus.

