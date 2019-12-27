Devoleena Bhattacharjee on not returning to Bigg Boss 13: A bit sad but health concern important

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram to share a message for her fans. (Photo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram) Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram to share a message for her fans. (Photo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram)

Popular television star Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently took a break from Bigg Boss 13 after suffering a back injury. The actor was supposed to join the reality show after the recovery period. Unfortunately, the doctors have advised Bhattacharjee against going back and asked her to take proper rest. Season 11 finalist Vikas Gupta, who was sent to the Bigg Boss house as a proxy for her, has also exited the house.

Bhattacharjee, who rose to fame playing Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, on Friday took to her Instagram to share a message for her fans. Posting a video talking about her disappointment of having to quit the show, the actor wrote, “You all are my strength. Thank you everyone for always supporting me. I am very grateful that I have family of such positive and great fans. I was reading news of my final decision and reactions from everyone. There are only four words that mean so much to me and those words are “We’re here for you”. Thank you so much.”

The video starts with the actor acknowledging her fans’ emotions and she goes on to say, “I am also sad as much as you guys. You all have given me so much love, shown concern and prayed for me to get better. However, the doctors have told me I will take more time to heal. They warned me that even if I return, I wouldn’t have been able to participate in any task. You wouldn’t have liked me not being part of any activities, neither would I have, and so this was the best decision.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a history of back pain, which aggravated after co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh tried to swing her while dancing. The actor had been on bed rest but seeing no improvement, she was sent back home by the makers. Sharing that she cannot even risk a jerk, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant said, “A jerk or a fall, even accidental, could mean that I would have to suffer for a lifetime. The injury is on my spine, and it will take its own time to heal. I just hope my fans continue to give me love always.”

In a fun mood, Bhattacharjee said that she is already hearing rumours about her participation in Bigg Boss 14. She asked fans to wait till the new season is announced. The actor also went on to share her top five contestants. “It will definitely be Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and I am confused between Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala,” she revealed.

One of the strongest and popular contestants this season, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had an interesting journey. While initially, she bonded well with most inmates, she eventually became close to Rashami Desai and the two were thick friends. She also turned negative towards Sidharth Shukla and his team. Bhattacharjee and Desai’s move to help Paras Chhabra win over Shukla cost them an early eviction during the mid-season finale. However, the two leading ladies of tinsel town soon made a comeback with the promise to win hearts.

Bhattacharjee and Desai continued to bond, and the former even fought for Desai on several occasions. While she still detested Shukla, Bhattacharjee’s cute flirting with him entertained fans. She was also one of the few contestants who performed in tasks and was even announced the first ‘Queen’ of the season.

Good friend Rashami Desai was seen breaking down when Bigg Boss announced that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will not make a comeback. Talking about her friendship in the video, the actor said, “I love all our fans who have also given us this cute nickname DevoShmi. I know Rashami was waiting for me and I could have helped her sort out her issues. I can see that she is getting influenced by Arhaan Khan. I just hope she chooses to play an individual game as that will really help her go ahead.”

For now, the race to win the title of Bigg Boss 13 is between Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga.

