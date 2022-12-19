scorecardresearch
Devoleena Bhattacharjee on husband Shanawaz Shaikh, getting trolled after wedding: ‘If my husband hadn’t stopped me…’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently got married to Shanawaz Shaikh, speaks about trolling she faced after her wedding.

devoleenaDevoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her wedding. (Photo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram)
Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Shanawaz Shaikh, ditched all the glitz and glamour of a royal wedding and opted for a simple court marriage in the presence of her close family and friends. The actor has opened up about why she did not want to waste her hard-earned money on her D-day and said that flaunting a royal lifestyle serves no good to her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said, “I feel during my teenage years, I always counted and eyed for a royal wedding. But during the Covid-19 lockdown, I understood many different aspects of life and the importance of money. I feel there comes a point, to break the trend and to make society understand that only making your D-day big doesn’t make you royal.”

Talking about her husband, she said he is a fitness trainer and a dietician, and runs a cable and internet business. The two met at a gym around four years ago and dated for three years. Devoleena revealed that she was the one who proposed to him, and initiated the wedding as well. “I wasn’t doing too well emotionally those days. I was suffering from a back injury, and anxiety and had almost slipped into depression. My family wasn’t here with me and he took care of me… He knows how to control my aggression and anger and calm me down,” she told ETimes.

The actor also reacted to trolling she received after her wedding. The actor asked who are these people to respond to her life and choices. She said she would have been trolled irrespective of whom she chose to marry, adding that she received photos of fridges and suitcases on social media. She advised haters to instead wish for a happy married life for her. “Trolling amounts to harassment and can have an adverse effect on a marriage. Had it not been for my husband stopping me from replying to these trolls, I would have given it back in my own style to everyone on social media.”

Earlier, Devoleena had shared a beautiful video of her wedding on Instagram. She also gave a shout-out to her husband and said, “Thank you shonu for being there always when nobody even bothered to ask if i am doing well or no. Thank you for making me feel the way i always wanted to be. Thank you for being protected & caring & loving. And most importantly Respecting me & accepting me with my flaws.”

On the work front, Devoleena was last seen in the short film First Second Chance. 

