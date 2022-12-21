Devoleena Bhattacharjee on how her family reacted to her marriage with Shanwaz Shaikh, battling hate online: ‘We didn’t have to go through…’

Last week, Devoleena Bhattacharjee left everyone surprised when she announced her wedding to Shanwaz Shaikh. The two dated for three years before tying the knot, and the actor says he was ‘godsent’ for her. However, ever since she posted about marrying a man of another faith, Devoleena has been trolled on social media. The match was called ‘love jihad’ and even compared to Aaftab Poonawala-Sharaddha Walker case.

Unfazed by the hate, the actor feels that love and respect will be the only answer to the ‘baseless trolls’. “We both carry gratitude and respect for the society and every religion,” she told indianexpress.com. She had even replied to a few negative comments but shared that her husband asked her to simply ignore them.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor also had to deal with people accusing Shanwaz of marrying her for fame. Given the two also opted for a low-key wedding, they called him out for not spending on her. Reacting to the allegations, Devoleena said, “He’s not from the industry but he’s well settled. He has his own name in the fitness industry. If I would have made the marriage grand and flaunted his money, trolls would have called me a gold digger. Frankly speaking, I don’t think about how social media trolls would react when I am making any life decision. We both are more concerned about our happiness and future. I feel if we are good, the blessings from the universe, and help us grow and live together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Talking about how the families reacted to their decision of getting married, she said, “We are both adults, responsible and independent. So our parents trusted our decisions and blessed us. We didn’t have to go through a challenge, in any way.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also had to face a barrage of questions as many assumed she was marrying her former co-star and good friend Vishal Singh. Given the two had posted pictures together from the pre-wedding functions, many felt they were the ones tying the knot. And when that didn’t happen, a number of theories started doing rounds on social media. The actor had even given it back to Kamaal R Khan, who wondered why she married Shanwaz instead of Vishal. Responding to the same, the actor told us, “Vishal is a very close friend, family to me. After we shot a song together, some fans assumed we were dating. However, it’s high time people realise that a woman and man can be best friends too. I feel even when the world is moving but still society is unable to draw the difference between friendship and love. It was funny to see how we both were being trolled for not marrying each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WEDDING WEAR GUIDES♥️ (@weddingwearguides)

Amid the many celebration videos, there was one that had Devoleena breaking down as Shanwaz consoled her. When asked what had transpired, she said that as a daughter, she was very emotional about leaving her mother and walking into a new family. She added that while a wedding is beautiful, it’s also a very emotional time.

Detailing her love story, the new bride said that she believes humans are puppets in the hands of destiny. Devoleena added that she met Shanwaz at a gym four years ago, and after a brief friendship, they started dating each other. She shared that she initiated the conversation about marriage as she was quite sure about wanting him in her life. Stating that there was no one moment when she knew he was the one, Devoleena shared that the pandemic did help her realise the close connection that they had developed. “During Covid, I was all alone here as my family was in my hometown. I wasn’t doing too well emotionally those days. I was suffering from a back injury and anxiety, which had almost slipped into depression. You can’t express your situation to your family over the phone. I didn’t want my mother to be worried and Shonu (as she calls him) took care of me as if he was a godsend for me.”

Advertisement

The newlyweds are planning for a honeymoon soon, but before that they are also working on throwing a reception in Mumbai for their friends and family. On a final note, Devoleena said that she feels they are made for each other and will be ‘together ever after and hopefully in every birth’.