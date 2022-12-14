scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares emotional post after wedding with Shanwaz Shaikh: ‘You are the answer to my pain and prayers…’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares new wedding photo with husband, Shanwaz Shaikh. The couple had been dating for more than three years.

Devoleena BhattacharjeeDevoleena Bhattacharjee shared new photos from her wedding (Photo: Instagram/ Devoleena Bhattacharjee)
Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Wednesday evening took to Instagram and shared new photos with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh. Devoleena has been sharing stunning photos from her wedding functions. In the new photos, Devoleena is dressed in her red bridal attire.

Devoleena captioned the photos, “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA.” The couple had been dating for more than three years. Shaikh is a fitness trainer.

Also Read |Devoleena Bhattacharjee wedding photos: The actor makes for a gorgeous bride as she marries Shanwaz Shaikh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Earlier today, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had shared an Instagram story of her mehendi-adorned hand holding Shanwaz’s hand, with both wearing wedding bands. She also wore a mangalsutra, sindoor and the red-white shanka pola. Devoleena’s makeup artist also posted a picture with the words ‘bride’ on it, while a few actor friends like Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit got clicked with her outside the civil court.

Devoleena, who shot to fame as Gopi Bahu in the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where she entered as a wild card contestant. Earlier this year, she announced her film debut with the Lakshmi Iyer directorial titled First Second Chance. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 08:06:07 pm
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ‘Fusion Energy’ or ‘Family Pehchan patra for J&K Residents’ for UPSC CSE

