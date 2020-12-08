Devoleena Bhattacharjee makes shocking revelations about Divya Bhatnagar’s husband, watch video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee mourned the demise of her friend Divya Bhatnagar on Monday. (Photo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram)

On Monday, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar succumbed to coronavirus complications. She was 34. Popular actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was one of Bhatnagar’s closest friends, broke the news of her demise on Instagram. After several posts remembering her friend, Bhattacharjee has now made some shocking revelations about Bhatnagar’s husband Gagan Gabru.

In a video, posted on Monday evening, Bhattacharjee spoke about her bond with Bhatnagar. Getting emotional, she added how the deceased actor was gullible, and how a lot of people tried to take advantage of her goodness. Bhattacharjee then said that the man who misused Bhatnagar’s kindness the most was her husband Gagan Gabru. The actor revealed that not just Bhatnagar’s family but she was also against the match.

Levelling serious allegations on Divya Bhatnagar’s husband Gagan Gabru, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared that he was once arrested in Shimla for molesting a girl, and had even spent six months in jail. She also revealed that he used to beat Bhatnagar, and had even run away with her jewellery. Cautioning his girlfriends, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor said that the man has a history, and that any one of them could be in Bhatnagar’s place next. Bhattacharjee mentioned that because of all the stress, Bhatnagar was so broken that she couldn’t fight Covid-19, and died.

Giving a warning to Gagan Gabru, the actor said that she will do everything in her power to bring out his real face in public, and deliver justice to her friend. Devoleena concluded the video by sharing that she has proof, and would now take the legal route to get him punished.

