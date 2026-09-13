‘Biting the hand that feeds’: Celebrities hit back at Rohit Roy for calling TV a ‘dustbin’

Rohit Roy has come under fire for his remarks about television after calling the medium a “dustbin” and questioning the public conduct of TV actors. His comments have sparked a debate on social media, with several celebrities expressing their displeasure. After Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Naman Shaw, prominent casting director Mukesh Chhabra has come out in support of television actors.

Mukesh Chhabra praises TV actors for their dedication

Mukesh Chhabra took to his X account to express his admiration for television actors. He said that he has a little “extra” love for them. He wrote, “Most of the actors we have found are from television, and I truly believe television actors are amazing. They have an incredible memory, they work every single day, they are extremely professional, they adapt quickly, and they know how to handle the demands of the job. The discipline, dedication, and commitment they bring to their work is something I deeply admire. I love all actors, but I think I have a little extra love for TV actors. Just a thought. Sunday feelings (sic).”

Most of the actors we have found are from television, and I truly believe television actors are amazing. They have an incredible memory, they work every single day, they are extremely professional, they adapt quickly, and they know how to handle the demands of the job. The… — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) September 13, 2026

Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls out Rohit Roy

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known for not mincing her words, also criticised Rohit Roy’s remarks. Speaking to IANS, she said, “People have a strange habit of biting the hand that feeds them, of poking holes in the very plate they eat from, and his words feel exactly like that. Forget about movies, I honestly don’t even remember which TV series he was in. If I am being honest, most people only know him as Ronit Roy‘s brother.”

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She also questioned Rohit’s decision to remain a part of the industry if he had such a low opinion of television. “Ronit who earned popularity from TV itself. That’s his biggest identity, I guess. I am not even sure how huge Rohit’s individual contribution has been. If TV was so bad, why did he decide to be a part of it for so many years? And now he is calling the same medium a ‘dustbin’,” asked Devoleena.

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The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor emphasised the growing importance of television and pointed out that Bollywood stars regularly appear on the medium to promote their films. “Today, every big Bollywood star comes to television to promote their films, host reality shows, and stay connected with the audience. Is he trying to say that they are all working in a dustbin medium? It just looks like a desperate attempt to grab attention by demeaning the very industry that made him,” said Devoleena.

Adding to her comments, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she is proud of television and considers it her “home.” She told the agency, “It is my home. It has given me everything: work, identity, respect and a career. Whatever I am today, I am because of television. I will always be proud and grateful to be a part of it.”

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Naman Shaw says television has run his house for 20 years

Television actor Naman Shaw also shared his views on the controversy. Speaking to IANS, he said, “I genuinely feel that too much Botox has perhaps gone beyond the first layer of his forehead, travelled straight into his brain and frozen it.”

Drawing from his own experience, the Mangal Lakshmi actor said that he has been working in the industry for the past 20 years and that television has supported his family. He said, “I have been a part of the television industry for the last 20 years, and I say this with immense pride: television has run my house. It has given me work, recognition, opportunities and a career. So when someone dismisses the entire medium as a ‘dustbin’, I take that personally.”

Naman Shaw said he agreed with Rohit Roy’s observation that certain people use their antics to attract the attention of the paparazzi. However, he argued that such behaviour should be attributed to individuals rather than an entire industry.

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“I completely agree that there are certain people in the industry whose behaviour may not always be appropriate. Some individuals deliberately create controversy, behave in a certain manner or use paparazzi attention to remain in the news. But those are individuals. If you have an issue with certain people, call them out. Take their names. Criticise their behaviour. But don’t blame an entire industry for the choices of a few individuals.”

What did Rohit Roy exactly say?

In an interview with Kindle Cast, Rohit Roy was asked whether television had become more professional and less creative. Responding to the question, he said, “This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn’t come across as ungrateful. But, television is a dustbin medium. You watch it today, it’s like yesterday’s newspaper. Tomorrow, you forget about it. So, in India, unfortunately, with the amount of content being created and the same kind of content being created, there’s hardly any creativity.”

Rohit further questioned the public conduct of television actors, saying, “Quite honestly, television actors don’t have the carriage that film actors have. You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace, dignity. You can’t do hoo-haa and make stupid comments because you know the paps are there.”