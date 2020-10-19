Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Have a lot of expectations from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is back as Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. (Photo: PR)

“It’s a special treat for fans on Navratri. I am so happy to see them excited, and I am sure they will love the sequel as much as the original show,” said Devoleena Bhattacharjee talking about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The follow-up to the popular 2010 show is set to launch today on Star Plus.

While Bhattacharjee will be seen reprising the role of Gopi Bahu, the show will feature Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain as the new leads. A few other actors from the original season like Rupal Patel and Mohammad Nazim will also be seen in Saathiya 2.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Devoleena Bhattacharjee spoke about playing Gopi again, the new actors and her expectations from the new season.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What do you have to say about the new actors who are going to take your legacy ahead with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2?

We have done a few scenes together, but until and unless I see them on screen, I don’t think it would be right to judge. All I can say is that in the first season, the responsibility was on us and the Modi family. We proved ourselves, and now it’s their turn.

You came in as a replacement on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and after a successful stint, you are now a mentor in the second season. How do you look back at your journey with the show?

I still believe I am a newcomer. I think even after years, there’s so much to still learn. I don’t think I see myself as a mentor yet. However, it’s a loving team, and we are working hard and learning from each other through the course of the shoot.

It’s been three years since Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ended. Was it a challenge to become Gopi again?

Surprisingly, I did not take any time. Gopi is a part of me, and I instantly transformed into her on the shoot. To tell you honestly, I have always aspired to be associated with bigger things. Once Saathiya wrapped up, I waited, and did Bigg Boss last year, as I felt it was a step ahead. It was God’s planning that he sent me back as Gopi as I don’t think any other role will ever match up to her.

When you did Bigg Boss, you shared that you wanted the world to know you as Devoleena and not Gopi. TV actors have a hard time breaking out from an image. Don’t you think you are limiting yourself by playing the same character again?

Now that people know that Gopi and Devoleena are different, they will have more fun watching the show. While I have my own fan following, Gopi too has her own, and now both will be hooked on to the show. Also, everyone who felt that Gopi was a bechari, already knows the actor playing the part is not. So they will see both sides and connect to it better.

A lot of people are also saying the new storyline around a housemaid is quite regressive. What’s your take on it?

They have found this new word and keep using it everywhere. I understand times have changed, but there are still many families around us that practice the same things. A show is made after basic research, and this story and characters are around us. Also, even if you say it’s regressive, don’t you think it’s important to show it so that people can differentiate and move towards progressiveness.

Since television is said to be a woman’s medium, do you think it can bring about a change in their lives?

Absolutely. We have had so many aunties and grandmothers who said they loved the show and want their daughters to be as strong as Gopi. It always had a positive impact. I also remember one of my friends who got married in New Zealand. Her mother-in-law would keep telling her that Gopi is your friend, be like her. And she complained to me that, how do I tell her that you are not like Gopi in real (laughs).

Lastly, what are your expectations from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2?

I have a lot expectations. In my life, I want to win everything that I get involved in. I love the feeling of victory. Hence, after a successful season, I want this show to also do really well.

Starting Monday, October 19, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will air Monday-Saturday at 9 pm on Star Plus.

