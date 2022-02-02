scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces engagement with Vishal Singh, fans ask ‘is this real?’

This is the first time Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh made their relationship official, after months of rumours.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 2, 2022 8:09:00 pm
Devoleena Bhattacharjee engagementDevoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh have worked together in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. (Photo: Instagram/Devoleena)

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee announced her engagement with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh on Wednesday but comments suggest that this could be a prank. One of the fans mentioned in the comments, “Is this for real or fun?”.

“It’s official”, wrote Vishal. Devoleena in her reply said, “Yayyyy. Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu.” Singer Abhijeet Sawant wished the couple in the comments section. In the photos, Devoleena is gladly flaunting her massive diamond ring.

Devoleena and Vishal shared screen space in the hit serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where Devoleena played Gopi Modi, while Vishal played her onscreen brother-in-law Jigar Modi.

Devoleena recently underwent nerve decompression surgery after getting injured during a task inside the Bigg Boss house. As a result, she couldn’t attend the show’s finale.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Devoleena had previously participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a regular contestant and entered the 15th season as a wild card. She got eliminated along with Abhijeet Bichukale in a double eviction.

Also see |Devoleena Bhattacharjee wins over internet with her belly dance, fans call her ‘dance queen’

During an Instagram live recently, she spoke about her journey on the show. “My journey was better in Bigg Boss 15 than season 13 or 14. It feels complete now. I was unsure before going. I am glad the makers convinced me. Lots of things happened in BB 15 that I did not imagine. But I enjoyed every bit. I stayed the way I am in my real life.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

tejran together, gehraiyaan promotions
Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement