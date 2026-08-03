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Devoleena Bhattacharjee cries as mother is stuck in Assam floods: ‘Everything is finished’
Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared an emotional video on social media, speaking about her family's plight in flood-ravaged Assam.
This year’s devastating floods in Assam have claimed at least 85 lives and affected lakhs of people. Amid the ongoing crisis, television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared an emotional video on social media, speaking about her family’s plight in the flood-ravaged state.
In a video posted on Instagram, the actor said, “I’m so sorry. This is the reason I haven’t been able to make a video. I knew I would break down.” While talking about the affected areas, she shared, “Sivasagar and Nazira are where I grew up. I was born there, and my schooling and college were all there.”
Devoleena Bhattacharjee further revealed that while her family’s old house has remained unaffected, her grandmother’s and aunt’s homes have been completely inundated by the floods. “Sadly and unfortunately, my mother is still stuck in Nazira. Our old house is in an area that hasn’t been completely flooded. Everything is finished. Nothing is left. As you can see in the videos, there is absolutely nothing remaining.”
ALSO READ | Salman Khan launches Assam flood relief drive, Alia Bhatt urges India to support victims
The television actor has been helping with relief efforts by sending truckloads of essential supplies. She also urged her fans to do their bit for the flood-hit state.
Meanwhile, actor Randeep Hooda recently visited flood-hit Sivasagar, where he met affected families and relief volunteers.
The Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of around Rs 160 crore interim relief to over 75,000 households that were the worst affected in this year’s floods. Around 75,000 families with severely damaged houses in Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts received Rs 15,000 each, the officials said.
The latest fatalities in the deluge were reported in Sivasagar, one of the most-affected districts in the current wave of floods in the northeastern state. A total of 1,36,200 people remained affected by floods in Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts.
(With inputs from PTI)
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