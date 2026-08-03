Devoleena Bhattacharjee cries as mother is stuck in Assam floods: ‘Everything is finished’

This year’s devastating floods in Assam have claimed at least 85 lives and affected lakhs of people. Amid the ongoing crisis, television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared an emotional video on social media, speaking about her family’s plight in the flood-ravaged state.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor said, “I’m so sorry. This is the reason I haven’t been able to make a video. I knew I would break down.” While talking about the affected areas, she shared, “Sivasagar and Nazira are where I grew up. I was born there, and my schooling and college were all there.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee further revealed that while her family’s old house has remained unaffected, her grandmother’s and aunt’s homes have been completely inundated by the floods. “Sadly and unfortunately, my mother is still stuck in Nazira. Our old house is in an area that hasn’t been completely flooded. Everything is finished. Nothing is left. As you can see in the videos, there is absolutely nothing remaining.”