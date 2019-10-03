Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Would’ve been uncomfortable around commoners

Hours before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee exclusively told indianexpress.com, “I am excited as well as nervous. All these years, I did not take the offer because I was not prepared mentally and emotionally. I don’t think I am still fully prepared but my family and friends pushed me into this. I don’t know how the journey is going to be.”

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor is one of the 13 contestants locked up inside the Salman Khan hosted show. Further sharing that she is quite different from her reel avatar, the 32-year-old said, “There is a lot of difference between Gopi and me. With time and experience, you get moulded, and I think people will now finally see my real personality. Although I am not goody-two-shoes like Gopi, I am also not someone who would keep fighting in the show. I don’t get involved in unnecessary commotion. Also, I will take a stand for what is right, even if my friend is at the wrong end.”

When we quizzed her if having no commoners in the house also got her to give her nod for this season, she laughed to say, “You got me right here. I was definitely not comfortable with that idea. I may be completely wrong but from what we have seen in the last three years, they have always targetted the celebs. And I wouldn’t have really liked to experience that.”

From Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar, Shilpa Shinde to Dipika Kakar, television bahus have a history of winning the show. But for this Bong beauty, winning is secondary as she said, “Honestly, I am not bothered about taking home the trophy. My main motive and goal of participating in Bigg Boss are to earn more love from my fans. They have given me so much unconditional love, and this is my chance to entertain them. I am sure this show will only strengthen our bond.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also shared what her family advised her before she took up the show. “They are really happy that I took this up. My relatives are calling me saying that just be yourself. We all know you are so much fun so just enjoy it. But they also said that whenever you get angry, remember where you come from, and do not lose your calm. Bhattacharjee is a renowned name in Assam, and they don’t want me to let them down,” said the actor with a smile.

The promos had projected the actor as ‘hot and single’ but she is in no mood to let go off the tag. As she said, “Although my mother hopes that some romance does bloom inside the show, I will be back very much single. I am on the show only for my fans. I just hope I come back with the same dignity that I am entering the house with.”

While Devoleena has no qualms in participating in the household chores or the tasks, she revealed that a past back issue might become a trouble. “I had a surgery two years back and I hope that doesn’t become a major issue. As far as I am considered, I will put my full efforts and try to participate in everything with honesty.”

Lastly, we all know how television actors in Bigg Boss shed their bahu avatar to showcase their diva attitude making style statements. We asked Devoleena about how many outfits has she packed, to which she laughed to share, “I have already taken 150 attires and there are a lot more. My publicists and stylist told me that I need to deck up twice a day. Though I am sure I will be around in my nightsuits the whole day. If I would be in a mood, I might get ready in the evening.”

Apart from Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bigg Boss 13 consists of Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Siddhartha Dey, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Bhagga, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz as contestants.