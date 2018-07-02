Dev 2 actor Puja Banerjee: If it wasn’t for Kunal, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve so much in life

Puja Banerjee sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com during the promotions of her show Dev 2. Puja Banerjee sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com during the promotions of her show Dev 2.

“Mahek is the most mysterious and mischievous character in the show and it’s only going to turn darker this season,” said Puja Banerjee, as she sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about her latest show Dev 2, marriage plans and Bengali film Hoichoi Unlimited.

Puja also added, “It might be a crime show but I feel it’s also a very complicated love story.”

Talking about her experience of shooting the show, the actor said, “Since we shot on real locations and mostly outdoors, it was really difficult. But now that we are here with the second edition, there’s lots of expectations from us and we are trying our best to give the audience good content. But overall it’s been maddening shooting for it.”

When asked if she relates to her complicated character Mahek, Puja shared, “I think only the love part. I am also a firm believer in love and what may come. I would want my relationship to work out than just moving away. I think you can only succeed if you accept your partner with all their flaws, because you too have many.”

With the conversation steering towards romance, we asked Puja about her marriage plans. “Let’s see, it should be mostly by next year. I must share that Kunal Verma is the most supportive person in my life. If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I would have been able to achieve so much. I really feel that a girl needs support from her man and Kunal has been with me throughout. He never asks any questions and blindly backs me in my career. I really feel happy and lucky to have him in my life.”

Puja will also be soon seen in a Bengali film Hoichoi Unlimited, starring superstar Dev. Talking about the film, she said, “I am back to Tollywood after six and a half years and it’s a great feeling. The last movie that I did with Dev was a blockbuster and this one is also releasing during Durga Puja, so I am hoping it works wonders again.”

Dev 2, also starring Ashish Chowdhry, Jigyasa Singh and Amit Dolawat, airs Monday-Friday at 10 pm on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd