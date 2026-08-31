Depressed Ram Kapoor turned to alcohol during Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: ‘Became ugly version’

Just recently, Ram Kapoor revealed that his popular television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain ended amid concerns over his behaviour. The actor made the revelation on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Now, he has opened up about the phase when he was overworked, unable to take care of his health, battling depression and eventually turned to alcohol.

Explaining what he was going through around 2011, Ram Kapoor told Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, “It was the peak of my success in television. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was the biggest show. It’s been 15 years since that show and I am still known for that show. During that show, I became really fat and unhealthy. I was overworking. I worked 27 days a month nonstop. I was very unhealthy. I had sugar problems, blood pressure issues. Doctors told me, ‘You are not going to make it like this. You will have a stroke or something.’”

“I knew that I had to slow down, but at that point, I couldn’t because I was involved in the biggest show on television. How do I slow down? How do I give up that much money, fame and love from the entire country? How do I let down Ekta Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar—two women I really respect? And which actor wouldn’t die to be in this position? So I kept going,” he added.

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‘You have to hit your rock bottom before you wake up’

However, constantly pushing himself to keep the show going and not let down his co-star and producer eventually began taking a toll on him. “I didn’t realise that it was taking a toll on me. But it did. You have to hit your rock bottom before you wake up, and I guess I did hit that. But I am happy now because whatever happened, happened correctly. I am very happy now that I went through that journey. I learned a lot from it and I am very happy with how my career has shaped up after that. I am very satisfied.”

Eventually, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain had to come to an end.

“Ekta felt let down after the show had to stop. Yet, she never brought it up to the media. At that point, I also knew that I didn’t have a choice. I was going through something which was very deep, very dark, and I didn’t have a choice.”

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‘When you work 24-27 days a month, you are really unhealthy’

Ram Kapoor said the demanding schedule had pushed him into an unhealthy lifestyle. “When you are working 24-27 days a month and have long working hours, which is 14 to 16 hours a day, you are really unhealthy. You are eating wrong. Your sugar is wrong. Everything is wrong. Basically, you are in danger.”

His responsibilities towards his family also made it harder for him to step away. “You are also aware that you are responsible for three lives. Three lives depend on me—my wife and my kids. They depend on me. That takes a toll because you are working nonstop for them.” However, he eventually realised that taking care of himself was necessary for his family too. “But you realise if something happens, they won’t have you. When you keep this bottled up inside, I didn’t have the option to tell anybody.”

‘I started drinking so much; I became a very ugly version of myself’

The prolonged burnout and unhealthy lifestyle eventually led Ram to alcohol. “When you keep things bottled up inside, it will have repercussions. So that’s what happened. I started drinking so much. I became a very ugly version of myself because of depression, drinking and all kinds of stuff. I am not the kind of person who will ever think of self-harm. But I can go to such an extreme where the things I am doing will harm me anyway. But I guess it all worked out.”

Ram Kapoor’s dramatic weight-loss transformation

Years after stepping away from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ram Kapoor made headlines in 2019 for his dramatic physical transformation. His weight-loss journey resurfaced in the media in 2024 and 2025, with some reports speculating that he had used Ozempic. Ram, however, has maintained that his transformation was the result of years of exercise and discipline. He has also spoken publicly about his weight-loss journey.

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In December 2024, he revealed that he had lost 42 kg. In 2025, during a podcast, he said he had lost even more weight.

“I started about a year and a half back and have managed to lose 55 kgs till now. Initially, the first six months, I was doing very well, but then I had a very bad fall and my shoulder got screwed. I had to undergo surgery, followed by eight months of physiotherapy. So everything on the weight-loss front stopped. It was those six months and another six months after that that helped me transform. I never took Ozempic or any other drug for weight loss, neither did I do bariatric surgery. But does any of that matter? However, it is not wrong to do any of that because people do so to become a better version of themselves.”

DISCLAIMER: This article shares personal reflections on mental health, burnout, and substance use for informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical or psychological advice. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental distress, addiction, or emotional burnout, support is available.

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