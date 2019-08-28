Demi Lovato to guest star in Will And Grace final season

Singer Demi Lovato will be guest starring in the 11th and final season of sitcom Will & Grace.

According to The Wrap, Lovato will portray Jenny, a guarded young woman who unexpectedly enters into Will’s life.

She will feature in three episodes when the show returns midseason next year.

Lovato also shared a picture of herself with a script in hand from the sets of the long-running NBC show on Tuesday.

She captioned the photo: “Will & Grace & Demi”.

McCormack, who plays Will alongside Debra Messing’s Grace, and Sean Hayes also welcomed the singer on the show.

“First shot with Ms @ddlovato #WillandGrace,” wrote McCormack.

“Demi Lovato fitting in perfectly here at W&G,” said Hayes, who plays Jack on the show.

The singer also recently bagged a role in Netflix film “Eurovision”.

Besides Lovato, Matt Bomer, Vanessa Bayer, and Blythe Danner will also star in the final season. It is the third chapter of the show’s revival.

The premiere date for the 18-episode season is yet to be announced.