Delnaaz Irani tests positive for Covid-19: ‘I am in home quarantine’

Delnaaz Irani on Monday informed fans that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Sharing a note on Instagram, the actor wrote that she never knew that despite taking so much precaution ‘she would test positive’. Delnaaz also shared that she has mild symptoms and is quarantining at home.

“Being positive at all times can be dangerous, and I learned it the hard way. Never knew that despite taking so much precaution I would also say this someday, so guys I have tested positive for COVID-19. It started with shivering and high fever on the New Year’s eve and soon I found out that I have contracted the virus. As of today, I am experiencing mild symptoms with a little bit of throat pain. I am in home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family,” the Kal Ho Na Ho actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delnaaz irani (@officialdelnaazirani)

Delnaaz Irani also mentioned that she was doubly vaccinated and was following all protocols. She further wrote, “I have been following all the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. I was fully vaccinated but guess COVID leaves none, so would request all of you to not take it lightly. Please follow all safety precautions and protocols and if you are experiencing any symptoms please get yourself checked immediately. Stay safe, take care.”

Actors like Anita Hassanandani, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Shruti Ulfat, Mallika Bhat, Nimrit Ahluwalia among others dropped get well soon messages on the comments section of Delnaaz’s post.

Also Read | First of Many: Delnaaz Irani revisits Commander

A statement from producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar read, “Actress Delnaaz Irani who is an integral part of the TV show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ has tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artiste is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Earlier in the day, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra, actor John Abraham and wife Priya also tested positive for Covid-19.