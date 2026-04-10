Delnaaz Irani says divorce with Rajiv Paul was ‘messy’: ‘He kept taking me for granted’

Delnaaz Irani and her ex-husband Rajeev Paul participated in the sixth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. In a recent interview, Delnaaz opened up about her time in the Bigg Boss house, her “messy” divorce from Rajeev in 2012, and her relationship with fiance DJ Percy.

During a conversation with Mashable India, Delnaaz said her kindness on Bigg Boss Season 6 was often mistaken for fakeness and weakness. “In Bigg Boss, my kindness was literally taken as fakeness. People thought I was fake, but people who actually mattered outside, my colleagues, my family, they all knew who Delu is and what she was. I was focused on the game but there’s also a world outside that game. You have to show who you are to the real people. Niceness is always taken as weakness somehow, not strength,” she said.

The actor also dismissed claims that the show is scripted. “So many people asked me if it was scripted, but it is not. It can’t be scripted. You are going for Bigg Boss, and it is just becoming tougher year after year. It is such a big game, where you are getting loads of money. You better be fantastic. You can’t complain about what happens there afterwards.”

Delnaaz further revealed that she had no idea Rajeev Paul would enter the show as a wildcard contestant. “Not that I knew my ex Rajeev would enter the show, but somewhere in my heart I thought that why were they offering it (Bigg Boss) to me. I hadn’t had any big fights with any producer and there was no other such controversy in my career. Then, it came to my mind that they weren’t inviting an artiste, but a divorcee. It was a shock. The minute I saw him, I thought of treating him like any other housemate,” she said.

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When asked about her divorce from Rajeev, Delnaaz Irani shared, “”It’s very unfortunate. Sadly, when you are mentally and emotionally off the relationship, it is like two strangers living in the house. Many people used to announce their divorce in the newspaper. From my point of view, the relationship was over before 2010, before telling it to the world.”

She added that being taken for granted took a toll on her. “In a relationship sometimes, you take each other for granted and that’s the worst thing. My partner kept taking me for granted. He probably didn’t realise that this matter is going to get serious. Divorce was not even in my dictionary. The emotional turmoil was a struggle for the longest time.”

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Delnaaz also chose not to share her struggles with her family at the time. “I come from a middle class, Parsi family. My parents and grandparents were together for so many years. I didn’t tell my parents anything for so many years. My friends knew about it a little bit. I am quite sure my parents would have definitely supported me, but I was sure of not being a burden to anybody,” she shared.

She further revealed that she did not seek any alimony. “I never got anything. The divorce was messy because one person wanted it and the other didn’t. It became very controversial, with a lot of fiction around it. I chose peace over everything. It’s easier said than done, but you have to pick up the pieces and move on.”

Delnaaz Irani moved on and found love again with her fiance Percy in 2013. Explaining why she has not married him, she said, “It is very difficult, when you have been with someone for so many years and suddenly this happens. And then to get back and love somebody, be in a relationship, it’s not possible. I didn’t give any names to this relationship. I feel that calling him a boyfriend is insulting as he came into my life and brought all that I had lost back. But, superstition is a big thing in life.”

She added, “I just feel that if I were to sign on a dotted line, it would not be the same. I am scared of marriage now. We went on a show called Power Couple. Our host Arbaaz Khan kept saying that Percy is a lovely man and what is stopping me. But, I have a fear that I can’t lose this person. He is also a divorcee. Basically, two people who were hurt came together and are making a life.”

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Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul met on the sets of Parivartan in 1993 and got married in 1998. Their divorce was finalised in 2012.