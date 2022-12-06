Delnaaz Irani says she lost her father while going through divorce with Rajev Paul: ‘I have some guilt..’

Television and movie actor Delnaaz Irani, who made her last on-screen appearance in the 2011 film Ra.One, is looking forward to her next big screen project. Not just professionally, she is also in a happy space personally. She is in a relationship with DJ Percy Karkaria, who is 10 years younger to her, but she has no plans of marrying him. Delnaaz was earlier married to TV actor Rajev Paul. Their fourteen years of marriage ended in a divorce. They finalised their divorce in 2012.

In a recent interview, Delnaaz spoke about her relationship with Percy at length. She also shared how her father wanted her to give her marriage with Rajeev a chance as the word ‘divorce didn’t exist in his ‘dictionary’. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor explained she is superstitious about her relationship with Percy, hence wants to be with him without taking the vows.

Delnaaz shared that Percy too came from a broken marriage and they helped each other in coming out from the bad phase of their lives. Speaking of her relationship with him, she said, “I didn’t know where this will go, but it has blossomed into a beautiful relationship which is why I don’t want to tag it. I am really superstitious.”

She added, “I feel if I give this relationship some name, I don’t know what will happen. But I don’t want to lose my man. I still introduce him as my husband to people. How does it make a difference?”

Delnaaz claimed that she is an optimistic and happy person who can today even joke about her broken marriage. She shared that she and her ex-husband Rajev are cordial with each other and he has even met Percy.

“We are cordial, we say ‘hi’ to each other. We are not friends, but we have been together for 14 years.. his family, my family..there are so many people who sometimes go and talk to him today also and that is fine. Percy has met him and even I have met the women my ex-husband has dated after our relationship ended,” Delnaaz shared. Earlier this year Rajev had announced his second marriage.

However, Delnaaz feels guilty that her father had to see her dealing with a failed marriage. She said, “Losing my father the worst period of my life. It was the same time when I was going through my divorce. I have some guilt also that he saw his daughter struggling in her relationship. Mujhe aise kaafi baar, jaise parents bolte hain, nibha lo, kar lo, dekhlo…they never had this word separation or divorce in their dictionary ever. But I didn’t want to live my life with a lie.”

During the same conversation, Delnaaz had asked for work from the filmmakers who have boxed her into the image of the ‘bubbly friend’ of the lead characters.