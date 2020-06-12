Deepika Singh’s mother tests positive for coronavirus, actor seeks help from Delhi government

Deepika Singh said that she has a joint family of 45 members, and everyone is at risk at the moment. Deepika Singh said that she has a joint family of 45 members, and everyone is at risk at the moment.

Television actor Deepika Singh on Friday appealed to the Delhi government to help her family after her mother tested positive for coronavirus. She shared on social media that Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College has not handed over the reports to her parents, making it difficult for her mother to get admitted to a hospital. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor added that she has a joint family of 45 members, and everyone is at risk at the moment.

Tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh posted a video on Instagram appealing for urgent assistance. She also wrote, “My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help.”

In the video, Deepika Singh shared that her mother had fever and lost the sense of taste. The family decided to get her tested anyway. She shared that since they do not have a hard copy of the reports, no hospital is ready to admit her mother. The actor also claimed that none of the authorities or doctors have reached out to them, and they don’t even know what the next course of action should be.

“My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don’t even know how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done. Also, everyone is telling her that she should isolate herself at home. But what about the medicines and other care elements. We have no clue what to do,” Singh said.

