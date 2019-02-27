Deepika Singh: Was extremely lucky to start my career with Diya Aur Baati Hum

Deepika Singh, who rose to fame with Diya Aur Baati Hum, will be seen as a contestant in the upcoming episode of Kitchen Champion. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, the Colors reality show has two popular celebrities competing in the kitchen along with one family member.

At the launch of the show, Deepika Singh sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com and spoke about food, motherhood and her comeback to television.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

There is a common notion that women should know cooking. What’s your take on the same?

I feel men too should know how to cook. It is a very basic requirement and definitely has nothing to do with the gender. I am married but my husband is always around to help and we cook together. I think if someone wants to lead a healthy life, they should know the drill in the kitchen. It is a very important need.

You embraced motherhood at the top of your career. Not many choose to do that.

I don’t think I even thought of any other option. Yes, even we had decided to plan a family after a few years, but when I got to know I am pregnant, it came as very happy news. Also, luckily for me, I wasn’t bound by any work commitment then. I really support nature and motherhood is a gift by God.

Now that you plan to make a comeback, what kind of roles are you looking at?

I did give some look tests, got rejected also in a few but I hope to play some different roles. I either get characters that are close to my personal self or my last role (Sandhya). Also, a lot of shows these days are shot away from Mumbai and I am not too keen about that. But honestly, I am enjoying each and every day of my life. I recently cleared my 5th year Odissi dance exams with flying colours. So life is good.

You became a star with your first show. So does getting rejected in look tests hurt you as an actor?

Not at all. I think it was a wise decision by the makers as I wasn’t suited for those roles. I have no doubts in my acting calibre but there are other factors involved before you get a role. I was extremely lucky to start my career with Diya Aur Baati Hum. And most importantly, received so much love by the fans. Hopefully, I will get another power packed role soon.

Kitchen Champion airs Monday-Friday 1:30 pm on Colors.