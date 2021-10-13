‘Deepika Padukone will give me a tight slap’: Ranveer Singh’s fears unfounded, emerges as ‘husband of the century’

Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut with Colors’ quiz show The Big Picture, which is set to launch on October 16. The actor was seen in a new promotional video of the show where he was quizzed about his own Instagram posts, and most of his replies featured wife, actor Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer mentioned his and Deepika’s quarantine days in one of the questions. Answering a query about a photo where his face is morphed onto a photo of Tiger King’s Joe Exotic, the actor said that he and ‘his dharampatni’ watched the show during lockdown.

Ranveer was then shown a photo of Deepika and his first wedding anniversary celebrations. Ranveer and Deepika are seen outside a temple and Ranveer was asked to guess the temple’s name. The actor said Deepika would give him a ‘lappad’ if he doesn’t get this question right.

Sharing about the celebration, Ranveer said, “Basically, Deepika and I thought we should do something special on our first anniversary. As you know, our life is similar to 2 States. Her family is from Bengaluru, mine is from Mumbai. So we thought since it’s our first anniversary, why don’t we visit both places. We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we visited the temple seen in the picture, which is Tirupati temple.”

After he got the answer right, Ranveer exclaimed, “Come on, husband of the century.”

Watch The Big Picture new promo video here:

Deepika had earlier congratulated her husband as he started his innings on TV. She had sent a handwritten letter to Ranveer, wishing him for the show.

At the press launch of The Big Picture, the actor also did not shy away from sharing personal anecdotes. The Big Picture will air on Colors, on weekends at 8 pm.