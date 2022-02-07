Deepika Padukone teases Kapil Sharma about having two kids during lockdown: ‘Main bilkul free tha…’

Comedian Kapil Sharma was at a loss of words when he hosted Deepika Padukone in the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A self-proclaimed Deepika fan, Kapil kept blushing every now and then as Deepika continued to tease him with her sultriness. Deepika appeared on the show to promote her upcoming Gehraiyaan, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and director Shakun Batra.

After Kapil sang a duet with Deepika, the cast sat down for a chat were the host started by teasing the actor about her love for Goa and how she accompanied the unit of Gehraiyaan to the beach state to connect prior to the film went on floors. Kapil said he’d wish to be a waiter at some restaurant there just to ensure he gets to see Deepika. Kapil also counted the exact minutes and seconds since his last interaction with Deepika.

Kapil revealed that after Ananya received the narration for Gehraiyaan, she locked herself up in the bathroom for 20 minutes. Ananya added that it was because she was too overwhelmed as it was a big film and she was getting to work with Deepika.

Kapil even teased Siddhant and Dhairya for being lucky to first work with Deepika, and then getting to be a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. But all this while Archana Puran Singh kept reminding Kapil about his wife Ginni and that he should keep his flirting with Deepika under control.

When Deepika told Kapil, “Sir toh kab ke aage badh liye”, the host replied, “Aap log toh lockdown mein itni saari filmein bana rahe the, main toh bilkul free tha, isliye humne bhi woh produce kar liya jo hum kar sakte the (You people were making films during the lockdown. But I was free. So, I produced what I could).”

Gehraiyaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.