Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to open Nach Baliye 9?

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are likely to open the ninth season of dance reality show Nach Baliye. They will join Salman Khan, the producer and host for the premiere episode.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Star Plus is in talks with Ranveer and Deepika to give a grand opening to their show. A source told the publication, “The channel is in talks with the couple to make an appearance, and unless the schedule of their sports drama which is currently on in London is hit for a six, they will be the first celebrity guests. The opening episode will be shot in the second week of July.”

This season, the makers have brought a twist to the show. For the first time, it will also bring in ex-couples as contestants.

Confirming his association and the new concept, Salman told Mumbai Mirror, “Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof.”

Star Plus has released two promos of the show revealing the first two contestants, Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh. While Urvashi will be seen with Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal will come along with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The others who are expected to participate in the show are Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira and Vindoo Dara Singh-Dina Umarova.

The celebrity dance reality show will go on air later next month. While earlier it was reported Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover will host the show, now it is being said that Maniesh Paul might take the charge.