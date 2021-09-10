Deepika Padukone breaks down on KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan promises help to get Rs 16 cr injection for ailing child

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will welcome Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan on Friday night. The ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode will see the two indulge in a fun time with host Amitabh Bachchan. The Friday special episode sees celebrities play the quiz-based game to support their causes. While Deepika will be seen talking about helping spread awareness about depression through her Live, Laugh, Love foundation, Farah will share about supporting a 17-month child who is suffering from a rare genetic disorder.

Sony TV has released a number of video clips about Deepika and Farah having a gala time with Big B. They got him to enact the popular ‘ek chutki sindoor’ dialogue from Om Shanti Om and Deepika even complained about husband Ranveer Singh to Bachchan. However the latest video sees the actor and filmmaker getting emotional while talking about the cause they support.

Deepika Padukone, who battled depression and went on to establish the foundation to create awareness about mental diseases, said how she didn’t want to go out to work or meet anyone at that time. “I don’t know if I should say this but jeene ki jo chah… I didn’t feel like living anymore,” she said.

Her Happy New Year director pitched in to say that this happened while they were filming and Deepika never let anyone on the set know about it. Farah revealed that for the longest time she never believed that the actor went through so much.

Amitabh Bachchan too lauded Deepika’s courage for opening up about such personal details and said that she will inspire a lot of people.

Farah Khan also broke down while talking about Ayansh, a child from Gurgaon who is suffering from SMA. She discussed the treatment with Big B and informed that the child needs a Rs 16 crore injection, which is his only chance to live. The emotional host volunteered to help Farah and the cause by donating some part of the amount himself, leaving the filmmaker overwhelmed.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony TV.