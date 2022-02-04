Deepika Padukone jokes about Kapil Sharma’s lockdown baby, he retorts, ‘vo produce kar liya jo hum kar sakte the’

Kapil Sharma will soon host the cast of Gehraiyaan including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday, on The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo of the episode showed Kapil joking about being idle during the lockdown and having a son, Trishaan.

In the promo, Kapil seemed to be flirting with Deepika and teasing her about her marriage to Ranveer Singh. Deepika, talking about Kapil, told Archana Puran Singh, “Sir toh kab ke aage badh gaye. (Sir has moved on).”

Kapil, known for his quick-wittedness, responded, “Aap log toh lockdown mein itni saari filmein bana rahe the, main toh bilkul free tha, isliye humne bhi vo produce kar liya jo hum kar sakte the (You people were making films during the lockdown. But I was free. So, I produced what I could.)” Kapil was referring to becoming a father again during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. His response left everyone rolling with laughter.

Kapil also sang “Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna” for Deepika as she walked on to the stage. The actor surprised everyone as she accompanied Kapil in singing the song.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama which is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The film revolves around four millennial characters whose lives get entangled. Deepika stars as Alisha. When Alisha’s relationship with her partner Karan gets monotonous, she falls in love with her cousin’s fiance Zain.