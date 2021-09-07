Deepika Padukone complains about Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan makes KBC 13 host recreate ‘do chutki sindoor’ scene

As Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, expect a fun-filled evening filled with repartees and fun moments. On Monday, the director-choreographer took to her social media platforms to share a selfie with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of KBC 13.

Sharing the selfie of the three, clicked by Bachchan, Farah wrote, “U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday) p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot 🙏🏼.”

In a new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh is seen telling Farah and Deepika that they will only get a limited amount of time to play the game. After their time is up, the buzzer will ring and they will have to end the game.

When the buzzer goes off, Deepika and Farah request Amitabh to let them play some more. “We are even doing a movie together,” Deepika tells Amitabh, referring to their upcoming film, The Intern. Farah reminds him about how earlier on in the show, she had promised to cast him in one of her movies. At one point, Farah, who is a mother to triplets Czar, Anya and Diva, jokes, “Sir abhi hum kya karenge, mera ek baccha lelo (What else can I offer? Take one of my kids).” At this, Amitabh and Deepika crack up.

Deepika complained to Bachchan that Ranveer has not fulfilled a promise to her. “He had once promised to cook breakfast for me and he still has not,” she said. As Amitabh called Ranveer, he told Deepika, “Instead of giving him my warm regards, you are complaining about me?” He also promised to cook for Deepika. “Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godd mein bitha ke omelette khilauga (Now that Amitabh sir has said, it, I will put you in my lap and feed you omelette).” Farah Khan told him that Big B has only asked him to cook, not his lap.

Last week Farah had shared that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In her note, she had written, “I wonder if this happened coz (because) I didn’t put my “kaala teeka”.. Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people.. I’ve still managed to test positive for Covid. I’ve already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory) Pls test yourself. Hoping to recover soon.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode will air on September 10, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.