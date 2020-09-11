Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman to feature in Mega Icons Season 2

Mega Icons Season 2 will have its premiere on September 20 at 7 pm. (Photos: Deepika Padukone/Instagram and ARRahman/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman are among the icons set to feature in National Geographic’s upcoming series Mega Icons Season 2. The show, which will also focus on Ratan Tata and late Kalpana Chawla, will reveal the stories behind their life choices and the milestone moments that defined their success.

The 4-part series will throw light on the four personalities through cinematic recreations and candid interviews with the guests and their loved ones.

Talking about featuring in Mega Icons Season 2, actor Deepika Padukone, said, “National Geographic for me embodies credibility and iconicity. I feel incredibly humbled to be a part of the celebrated series, Mega Icons, which allows me to share a glimpse of my journey with people across the world.”

Music maestro AR Rahman added, “It’s a pleasure to be part of Nat Geo’s Mega Icons series along with Ratan Tata ji, Deepika Padukone and the life of the late Kalpana Chawla. I hope you find inspiration from our stories.”

The life of Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin to go to space, will be told by her parents.

Mega Icons Season 1 debuted in 2018 with stories of Kamal Haasan, Virat Kohli, APJ Abdul Kalam, Kiran Bedi and Dalai Lama. It was hosted by actor R Madhavan.

Mega Icons Season 2 will have its premiere on September 20 at 7 pm with Deepika Padukone’s episode.

