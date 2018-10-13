Koffee with Karan 6 promo: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt discuss Ranbir Kapoor and wedding plans

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone will soon grace the sets of Koffee with Karan Season 6

The first promo of Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 6 is out and it promises to pack in all the drama and fun that the show is famous for. The one-minute sneak-peek features the first set of guests, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

“I am proud to start my season with girl power,” says the filmmaker at the beginning of the video and then proceeds to throw his guests into an awkward position by asking questions about Alia’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika’s wedding plans.

“You have been in a relationship with Ranbir, Alia is in one right now…,” the filmmaker tells Deepika until he is interrupted by the actor herself, who says, “Don’t try and make it awkward, because it was not.”

The host then asks his guests, “Who will get married first?” At which point, both the ladies point fingers at each other. Well, looks like the new season is upping its ante in terms of all the fun and games.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 will also see Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar heating up the couch this season. The show will premiere on October 21 at 9 pm on Star World.

